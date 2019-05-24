The seemingly never-ending parade of renders depicting the upcoming mid-engine Corvette continue. This time we bring you two such works.

Would You Like Your Mid-Engine Corvette Curvy?

The first comes from MidEngine Corvette Forum user John. Done up in a nice shade of blue, this Corvette render follows in the digital tread marks of other mid-engine Corvette renders. That said, John notes that his “hood interpretation won’t please everyone.” Don’t worry John, it pleases us here at Motor1.com, and let’s be honest, is there any other automotive publication whose opinion matters more than ours?

Anyways, short of the slightly bulbous nose tip, which is reminiscent of the Supra’s schnoz (albeit, less swollen), we see little that separates John’s Corvette’s front-end design from those of other renders. That said, we have no problem with John's decision to alter the car's nose ever so slightly, as the completed work looks attractive and steeped in reality.

The second render also comes from the MidEngine Corvette Forum. This one, though, is the work of ZoraC2, and while it looks a smidge more cartoonish than John's, ZoraC2's interpretation also brings some new design ideas to the table. Specifically, the side scoops protrude less than the bulging units that appear on the camouflaged mules our spy photographers have caught.

Still, it is possible the production mid-engine Corvette incorporates more graceful scoops like those proposed by ZoraC2. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time an automaker used camouflage to alter a vehicle’s exterior design during testing. We’ll know what the final product looks like soon enough, as the eighth-generation Corvette is set to debut on July 18.

Whatever the C8 ultimately looks like, the bow-tie brand’s sports coupe is all-but-certain to continue to rely on a big naturally aspirated V8 for momentum. For better or worse, a dual-clutch automatic transmission is rumored to be the sole transmission offered. That’s right, the new Corvette may shed the manual transmission from its features list. We’re not sure how to feel about that news, either. Then again, maybe Chevy will surprise us with a stick-shift variant at the model’s unveiling.

Source: MidEngine Corvette Forum