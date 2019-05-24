Episode eight of the Motor1.com podcast is now live and covers several trending topics, including one that grows year over year with popularity. Overlanding, and the Overland Expo have a fervent following, with enthusiasts building the rigs of their dreams at every price point. The desire to escape the craziness of everyday life and explore off the path is strong. Myself, Motor1.com Jeff Perez, along with contributor Chris Smith discuss the trend and share what our dream overlanding vehicle of the moment is. Well, it’s hard to choose just one.

Following the Overland talk, we bring up the recent Car and Driver test, which showed that the Supra actually makes more power at the wheels than Toyota claims. Is this just a one-time occurrence with a media test vehicle, or will the real production units produce similar power? The Supra just hit the market and is already stirring conversation.

'

And finally, crossover coupes. Whether we like it or not, more and more of these unshapely vehicles are hitting the market, and Porsche is the latest to join the party. Jeff Perez drove the Cayenne Coupe in Austria and gives us the inside scoop on the sleeker, sexier Cayenne.

