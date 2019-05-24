When an unveiling is this close, automakers are nice enough to take off some of the camouflage from their prototypes. That’s obviously not the case here as even though the premiere is scheduled for next week, Ferrari is still testing the hybrid supercar under thick camouflage to hide its design. The yellow “high voltage” stickers on the front trunk and doors are a telltale sign this is no ordinary Ferrari, with the new Prancing Horse set to become only the second hybrid from Maranello after the mighty LaFerrari.

Peeking through the mesh are the headlights that seem to be far more angular than what other recent Ferraris have received. Since we’re on the subject of lights, previous encounters with the new model have shown prototypes that appeared to have squared-off taillights, which could be a sign the hotly anticipated supercar will represent a departure from the marque’s recent styling approach. The dual exhausts at the back are similar to those of the 488 Pista and F8 Tributo, but are positioned considerably higher.

The car is expected to be an all-new development rather than an evolution of a previous model. A recent report published by German media suggests the engineers will combine a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 packing two turbochargers with a trio of electric motors – two up front and the third one integrated into the gearbox. The hardware arrangement with a combined 986 horsepower will allegedly grant an all-wheel-drive layout and will enable an amazing sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in only two seconds.

If what we’re hearing is true, the Ferrari hiding underneath the heavy camo will be crowned the quickest-accelerating production car ever. That is until the Rimac C_Two and the second-generation Tesla Roadster will hit the market both with sub-2-second times.

Members of the Ferrari Chat forum are saying prospective buyers have been invited to check out the car from Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello on May 29 through 31. It’s unclear when the entire world will be given the opportunity to see the supercar, but we might have to wait until the middle of next month. That's because a member of the FC forum says Ferrari will release images and information during the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, which this year is scheduled to take place on June 15 and 16.

Photos: CarPix