Almost everyone at Motor1.com is a fan of wagons – we love them big, comfortable, practical, and fast. Unfortunately, the SUV-dominated world we are living in doesn’t give us a lot of options to choose from but thankfully there are still several brands that remain faithful to the long-roof people haulers. Among these is Alpina, the tuning specialists specialized on BMW products, which actually offers one of the coolest wagons on the planet.

Of course, it’s the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo we are talking about. It’s basically a BMW 5 Series Touring with tons of visual and performance upgrades and a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine under the hood. It's the only way to get a BMW wagon with a V8 and still keep the factory warranty, as Alpina cars are built on the same production lines as the standard BMW cars.

See The Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo In Action:

In a new 18-minute video, our friend Shmee gets the chance to drive the fast wagon in Austria, close to the city of Salzburg. It’s a detailed clip that takes a look at the exterior, interior, engine, and driving characteristics of the vehicle, which Shmee calls the fastest wagon in the world. We can’t confirm whether this is true or not, but we can’t think of any other wagon that can reach 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour) or more.

The 4.4-liter engine, shared with the M550i but equipped with larger intercoolers, new intakes, and many more new components, produces 608 horsepower (453 kilowatts) which gives the wagon a 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in just 3.7 seconds. That’s impressive, for sure, but Shmee mentions that the car “does this in style and comfort without a huge sense of drama, making it an absolute sleeper with immense capability but without shouting about it.”

Dive into the video above and tell us in the comments section below if you can think of a faster wagon that’s currently on sale.

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube