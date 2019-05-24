When Audi introduced the new-generation S7 Sportback about a month and a half ago, it didn’t bother to drop some videos of its diesel-fueled swoopy sedan. Motor1.com friend Auditography is now giving the people what they want by releasing some nice footage of what is arguably the sleekest model from Ingolstadt.

Filmed in Germany in the city of Rudesheim am Rhein, this lovely example of the 2020 Audi S7 is finished in Glacier white metallic and rides on two-tone wheels that we believe are a perfect match for the Sportback. Since the car featured in this video is built in European specification, underneath that long and imposing hood is an engine most of us weren’t expecting to see in an S7 – a diesel.

The idea of a diesel-fueled performance model from Audi has been around for more than a few years, but up until now, it had been applied only on SUVs such as the SQ5 and the SQ7. Audi Sport is embracing the TDI for an extended array of models, including the S4, S5, S6, and S7 lineups. Add into the mix what will likely be an SQ8, and it goes to show the Four Rings believe a sporty diesel still makes sense even in the aftermath of the messy and costly scandal at the VW Group.

In the second half of the video, we get to hear the engine in question – a 3.0-liter V6 with a mild hybrid twist as seen in the aforementioned SQ5. It’s good for 349 horsepower (257 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton meters), enabling the S7 Sportback to cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 5.1 seconds before reaching an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).

While the sound provided by the downsized engine isn’t half bad, it’s understandable why many are sad the new S7 doesn’t have the raspy twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline mill of its predecessor. Should you want the more aggressive tune, you’ll have to step up to the next-gen RS7 Sportback likely coming before the end of the year or early 2020.

Bear in mind the TDI S7 will be a European affair, with customers in the United States, Asia, and the Middle East getting a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 TFSI instead of the diesel. That one too will be of the mild hybrid variety to enhance efficiency and boost low-rpm performance.

Photos, Video: Auditography