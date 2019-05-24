A flagship model usually doesn’t represent a company’s most important car in terms of sales, but its privileged status in the lineup is a reflection of the brand’s image by showing off the best of the best. With 138,100 units delivered last year, the Superb was basically in the middle of the pack regarding the number of customer deliveries, and Skoda hopes to increase those numbers this year with the refreshed version of its range topper.

'

Following its debut yesterday in Bratislava, the 2020 Superb is now being featured in a series of videos focusing on the posh Laurin & Klement trim, the dynamic Sportline, and the greener iV plug-in hybrid. All of them are carrying the refreshed bodywork with discreetly modified bumpers, new full-LED matrix headlights, and full-LED taillights with sequential turn signals. The wider corporate grille now meets the slimmer headlights, and in the case of the PHEV model, it is home to the charging port necessary to “fill up” the 13-kWh battery pack mounted in front of the rear axle.

'

The faux exhaust finishers of the L&K model are not exactly our cup of tea, but at least the ones of the Sportline seem to be the real deal. As far as the newcomer, the Scout, it borrows the Octavia Scout’s tried-and-tested formula of a jacked-up suspension and a slightly more rugged body to serve as an appealing alternative to the Kodiaq large SUV. Skoda throws into the mix additional underbody protection for your peace of mind.

'

To please everyone, the 2020 Superb is available in both hatchback and wagon body styles regardless of the trim you go for, which means you can have the PHEV with the longer roof as well. It’s actually very good news because the battery eats into the amount of cargo available, so to partially compensate for the loss over the conventionally powered model, some will likely go for the wagon.

Source: Skoda

All You Need To Know:

'

'