New Opel Corsa-e: offers electric driving range of 330 kilometres (WLTP1)

Powerful: 100kW (136hp) in every Corsa-e

Active safety: systems include adaptive speed assistance

Bright idea: IntelliLux LED® matrix light for first time in small car segment



Rüsselsheim. Opel goes electric. With the all-new, sixth generation Corsa, the German carmaker is offering for the first time a battery-electric version with a range of 330 kilometres (WLTP1, provisional figure). Opel has chosen the brand’s most popular model to finally bring electric mobility out of its niche-existence. The Opel Corsa is an absolute bestseller. More than 13.6 million units have been produced since the world premiere in 1982. The Corsa has made millions of people mobile; now it is offering them access to emission-free driving. The order books for the sixth-generation Corsa will open in a few weeks, beginning with the Corsa-e, followed by the diesel and petrol versions.

Impressive data: 100kW (136hp) power output, 330 km range1

Opel has been producing cars for 120 years and has always made technology available to a wide audience of car buyers. The new Corsa-e offers state-of-the-art electric mobility. With a range of 330 km according to WLTP1, the five-seat Corsa-e is suitable for unconstrained every-day use. The 50 kWh battery can be fast-charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in 30 minutes. The Corsa-e is prepared for all charging options – via cable, wallbox or high-speed charging – and the battery is covered by an eight-year warranty. The state-of-charge can be checked with the “myOpel” app, so that charging times and costs can be optimized at all times.

Furthermore, the range can be adapted by the driver, who can choose from three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. Sport increases responsiveness and driving dynamics, with a moderate loss of driving range. In Eco mode the Corsa-e becomes a long-distance runner, significantly increasing the range while hardly affecting comfort.

The Corsa-e’s propulsion system combines emission-free driving with a maximum “fun-to-drive” factor. Thanks to the 100kW (136hp) power output and a maximum 260 Nm of instantaneous torque, the highlights include responsiveness, agility and dynamic performance. The Corsa-e needs only 2.8 seconds2 to sprint from zero to 50 km/h, only 8.1 seconds2 from zero to 100 km/h – a match for sports cars.

The Corsa-e also looks dynamic thanks to its sporty design, while the compact exterior dimensions of previous generations are retained. With a length of 4.06 metres the Corsa remains an agile, practical and well-arranged five-seater. The roof line is coupé-like, 48mm lower than its predecessor’s, without detriment to headroom. The driver sits 28mm lower. Handling and driving dynamics benefit from the lower centre of gravity. The handling is responsive and dynamic, for more fun behind the steering wheel. The modern interior with fully digitalised cockpit can even be upgraded with leather seats.

Safety first: IntelliLux LED® Matrix light, side blind-spot assist, flank guard

Technologies and assistance systems that are more often found in higher market segments make their debut in the Corsa-e. The top features include the adaptive, glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light that Opel offers for the first time in the small car segment. The eight LED elements, controlled by a newest-generation high-resolution front camera, continuously adapt the light beam to the prevailing traffic situation and the surroundings. Advanced driver assistance systems provide tangible additional safety. Thanks to the new front camera traffic sign recognition now detects additional information, such as LED signs. The speed limits saved in the system are also shown in the display.

Radar supported adaptive speed control and sensor-based flank-guard celebrate their premiere in the new Corsa. Side blind-spot assist and a variety of parking assistants are also available.

Multimedia systems with “Opel Connect” telematics service

New infotainment systems keep the new Corsa’s drivers and passenger fully connected. The Multimedia Navi with 7.0-inch colour touchscreen, as well as the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro with 10.0-inch colour touchscreen, also offer the new “Opel Connect” telematics service. Helpful functions, such as Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, as well as direct connection with roadside assistance and emergency call, give additional peace of mind to drivers and passengers.



1 Preliminary data determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology. EG type approval and Certificate of Conformity are not yet available. Preliminary values may differ from official final type approval data.

2 Preliminary values