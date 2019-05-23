It's the rally Civic we've always wanted.
The Honda Civic Type R is hands-down one of the hottest hatchbacks on sale today. A hearty 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque emanate from under the hood, allowing for a 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 169 mph (271 miles per hour). But even that isn't enough for tuners in the U.K.
R You Ready For What's Next?
Two tuned Honda Civic Type Rs made their debut at the 2019 SMMT Test Day, held at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, U.K. The first is arguably one of the most exotic Civic Type Rs we've seen to date. Dubbed project OveRland (...clever), the one-off comes from Ralph Hosier Engineering. With a four-inch lift – aided by an anti-torque-steel Dual-Axis strut arrangement, a bespoke trailing arm mounting, and modified transverse links – and huge 255/55/18 BF Goodrich tires, it's the world's first rally-ready Type R.
Unfortunately, the OveRland Civic doesn't feature any engine upgrades, and due some complications, it isn't completely finished. Though, it's still on display in the U.K. if you want to check it out. But for now, we only get a small sample of the stacked Civic.
The second is a Civic Type R for the road. Developed by Droitwich-based Team Dynamics Motorsport, it produces 400 hp (298 kilowatts) and 500 lb-ft (677 Nm) courtesy of some "off-the-shelf" upgrades, as well as custom creations by the team itself. Changes to the ECU, induction system, intercooler, sports cat, and exhaust yield a 25-percent gain in performance, giving the aftermarket Type R nearly 100 more horsepower than the stock version.
To cope with all that extra oomph, the shop also fitted Goodridge stainless steel performance brake hoses, Eibach Pro performance springs, adjustable anti-roll bars, Dunlop DZ03G track day tires wrapped around Team Dynamics 19-inch Pro-Race lightweight wheels.
"We're familiar with the race-winning FK8," team manager at Team Dynamics, James Rodgers, notes. "However, we wanted to showcase what can be extracted from the car with just a few light modifications. The standard car, which we call a race car for the road, is so competent that it really doesn't take much to take it to the next level."
Honda U.K. provided two pre-production versions of the Civic Type R to each shop for their builds, but the manufacturer has no plans to put either of them into production. Though, if you really want one, the shops themselves could create one-off versions... for enough money.
Source: Honda U.K.
