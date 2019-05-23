After the Volkswagen e-up! and the SEAT e-Mii, Skoda is finally getting its version of the group’s petite electric car. Say hello to the oddly named Citigoe iV, which largely carries over the design of the conventionally powered model but ditches the internal combustion engine for a zero-emissions setup. At the heart of the eco-friendly Citigo is an electric motor rated at 82 hp (61 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 210 Newton-meters (155 pound-feet).

That might not sound like much, but bear in mind the Citigoe iV is a tiny A-segment car measuring only 3597 millimeters (141.6 inches) long and 1645 mm (64.7 inches) wide. Skoda isn’t saying how heavy the pure electric city car is, but the ICE-powered versions tip the scales at well under 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds).

10 Photos

The electric motor should prove to be more than adequate around town taking into consideration Skoda says it will enable the electric Citigo to run from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 12.5 seconds and from 37 to 62 mph (60 to 100 kph) in 7.6 seconds before topping out at 81 mph (130 kph).

With this being an electric vehicle first and foremost, more important is the range. Thanks to a 36.8-kWh battery pack installed in the chassis floor, the pint-sized hatchback will be able to cover up to 165 miles (265 kilometers) between charges. Should you be in a hurry, charging the battery to an 80-percent level can be done in only 60 minutes using a CCS charging cable connected to a 40-kW DC fast charger. From a 7.2-kW wallbox, it will take 4 hours and 8 minutes to reach an 80-percent charge. Those using a 2.3-kW household charging station will have to wait 12 hours and 37 minutes.

Skoda will sell the pure electric Citigo exclusively in the more practical five-door configuration and with a body-colored front grille. LED daytime running lights will be offered as standard equipment along with front fog lights. Wheel sizes will vary from 14 to 16 inches depending on the trim level, while the Sunflower Yellow, Tornado Red, and Candy White paint finishes will be exclusive to this model.

Series production of the Citigoe iV will commence in the second half of the year

Source: Skoda