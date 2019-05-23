Mladá Boleslav/Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – ŠKODA is offering its flagship model for the first time as a rugged SCOUT variant. Elegant design and off-road virtues are perfectly combined into one multifunctional and robust lifestyle car – the new SUPERB SCOUT. Standard equipment for the SUPERB SCOUT, which is exclusively available as an allwheeldrive estate, includes rugged body enhancements, 18inch Braga alloy wheels, a RoughRoad package featuring an added 15 mm of ground clearance, and a special SCOUT look in the interior. The new metallic Tangerine Orange finish is also exclusive to the SCOUT.

By launching the ŠKODA SUPERB SCOUT, the Czech brand is adding a new top model to its range of rugged offroad cars. It combines the generous amount of space offered by the elegant ŠKODA SUPERB COMBI with the virtues and flair of an offroad adventurer, yet the length and width remain the same. The ŠKODA SUPERB SCOUT cuts a fine figure offroad thanks to allwheel drive and a RoughRoad package, which comes as standard and provides underbody protection for the engine as well as undercarriage when driving on rougher terrain, and raises the ground clearance by 15 mm. This is supported by an additional OffRoad mode for Driving Mode Select. Dynamic Chassis Control is available as an option.

Two powerful yet efficient engines

The ŠKODA SUPERB SCOUT is available exclusively with either the model range’s most powerful diesel or petrol engine. The 2.0 TDI diesel engine delivers 140 kW (190 PS) and transfers its maximum torque of 400 Nm to all four wheels via a 7speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI is fitted with an SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection and a diesel particulate filter, meaning it fulfils the Euro 6dTEMP emissions standard.

The 2.0 TSI petrol engine boasts a power output of 200 kW (272 PS) and has a maximum torque of 350 Nm. In addition to all-wheel drive, it also comes with a 7speed DSG. Equipped with a petrol particulate filter, the 2.0 TSI fulfils the Euro 6dTEMP emissions standard too. Featuring Stop/Start technology and brake energy recovery, both of the engines available for the ŠKODA SUPERB SCOUT are particularly efficient.

Rugged body enhancements, aluminium look and chrome elements

In keeping with the style of the ŠKODA’s familiar SCOUT models, the new SUPERB SCOUT also has a striking offroad appearance. As with all new SUPERBs, the redesigned, enlarged ŠKODA grille protrudes further down into the front bumper and, just like in the SPORTLINE, features black double slats – but this time framed by a chrome trim. Unlike the other members of the SUPERB family, the SCOUT showcases redesigned, rugged front and rear bumpers, each with aluminiumeffect underbody protection. Furthermore, additional plastic trims protect the wheel arches, side sills and the lower part of the doors. The roof rails and window frames are chromeplated, providing exquisite highlights. The wing mirror housings shine in an aluminium look and there are special SCOUT badges on the wings.

The new SUPERB SCOUT comes with 18inch Braga alloy wheels as standard, which are also optionally available in a twotone version. The new twotone, 19-inch Manaslu alloys and exclusive metallic Tangerine Orange body finish are further customisation options. The SUPERB SCOUT is ideal for towing and can pull a weight of 2,200 kg; its optional retractable tow bar is mechanically unlocked.

Wood effect and SCOUTspecific seats in the interior

On the inside, the ŠKODA SUPERB SCOUT greets its passengers with special, woodeffect decorative strips that bear the SCOUT logo just like the front seats. The seat covers are made of a SCOUTspecific fabric with contrasting stitching. As an option, Alcantara®/leather seats with brown contrasting stitching and, for the first time, new piping in a contrasting colour on the front of the front seats are also available. Heated front seats come as standard; there is the option of heated outer rear seats too. The central display is fitted with additional offroad screens and the driver is greeted by a special welcome logo on the display when entering the car.

The high level of comfort for the rear passengers, who enjoy a generous amount of kneeroom, can be further increased using some of the many ŠKODAtypical Simply Clever ideas. For example, if desired the front passenger seat can be electrically adjusted from the rear and the optional Sleep package provides comfortable, larger headrests and a blanket. Just like all other estate versions of the SUPERB, the SCOUT features the largest boot in its segment – with a capacity of 660 to 1,950 l. The tailgate can be electrically operated; as an option, it can also be opened using the Virtual Pedal by waving a foot under the rear bumper.

2006: ŠKODA’s first SCOUT model steps onto the automotive stage

There is already a tradition of rugged SCOUT models with offroad flair at ŠKODA. 13 years ago, the secondgeneration ŠKODA OCTAVIA was introduced with a rugged offroad look for the first time. The lifestylefocused offroader immediately gained a wide fan base. The popularity of this estate, fitted with allwheel drive as standard, continued smoothly into the third generation of the OCTAVIA that followed. After the launch of the KODIAQ (2017) and KAROQ (2018), the Czech car manufacturer also successfully added the SCOUT concept to its SUV models.