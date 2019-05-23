Just after seeing the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 nearly uncamouflaged at the Nürburgring, a new spy video shows off its droptop sibling – the 718 Boxster Spyder. We expect both of them to debut soon.

The Latest 718 Boxster Spyder Spy Shots:

By all accounts, the 718 Boxster Spyder will be mechanically identical to the 718 Cayman GT4. The major difference will be the roof where the range-topping Boxster will have a simple, fabric top with manual operation for keeping the weight down. The layout will also allow for open-air motoring for folks who will prefer feeling the wind in their hair.

15 Photos

The powertrain for the 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 are still somewhat of a mystery. The best guess currently is that they would follow the lead of the track-only 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport by using a 3.8-liter flat-six engine making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 314 pound-feet (425 Newton-meters). However, other reports claim that they might use a detuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six powerplant from the 911 GT3.

In addition to the extra power, the 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 would have performance goodies like a stiffer suspension for better handling on the track. Improved brakes and sticky tires would serve a similar purpose. Lightweight body panels would help shed a few more pounds, too.

On the inside, there appears to be a motorsport-inspired interior with heavily bolstered seats and relatively spartan surroundings. Expect lots of carbon fiber in there, too.

The latest rumor suggests the 718 Cayman GT4 could debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. It's not clear whether the 718 Boxster Spyder would arrive at the same time or whether Porsche would stagger their unveilings.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube