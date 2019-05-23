After an unusually long teaser campaign, Skoda is about to take the wraps off its revised flagship model during a dedicated event that will take place later today in Bratislava, Slovakia. In addition, the 2020 Superb will be joined on stage by the automaker’s very first production EV, which as we’re sure you know by now, it will be based on the entry-level Citigo model.

The pint-sized city car won’t be the only electrified model to receive its world premiere today as Skoda is also going to introduce another first – a production car featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Both are set to carry the “iV” suffix and pave the way for a wide array of EVs and hybrids due to join the lineup by the middle of the next decade. As a matter of fact, Skoda has already announced more than ten electrified cars will be launched by late 2022, with two pure EVs based on the VW Group’s MEB platform arriving as early as next year.

38 Photos

We’re sure many of you will tune in to see the 2020 Superb since it’s the far more exciting debut of the two planned by Skoda for today. The midsize model’s lineup will grow not just because of the PHEV derivative, but also thanks to the new Scout variant. Joining the Octavia, Karoq and Kodiaq Scout versions, the first-ever Superb Scout will be based on the wagon and is expected to be offered with the most potent engines Skoda has access to from the Volkswagen Group. Both gasoline and diesel engines are likely in the offing, and we’re expecting them to work exclusively with a DSG and an all-wheel-drive system.

The Superb Scout will serve as an SUV alternative thanks to what will probably be an increased ground clearance and other goodies such as underbody protection and perhaps a tailor-made driving mode for difficult terrain. Inside, new seat upholstery and a different trim will likely set the Scout version apart from the other numerous members of the Superb family.

Additional changes brought by the mid-cycle refresh will include the adoption of full-LED matrix headlights, revised LED front fog lights, and LED taillights with sequential turn signals. Some mild design changes have been made, but nothing to write home about. It should be a similar story on the inside where we’re not expecting anything major, but there could be some added tech borrowed from the Euro-spec VW Passat facelift.

Have You Seen The Spy Shots?