It's the king of the GLE-Class until the GLE 63 arrives.
Earlier this month we were tipped off to the possibility of a new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class variant slotting above the GLE 450 and the AMG-tuned GLE 53. Those rumors were indeed true, as Mercedes just revealed the new GLE 580 with a mild-hybrid V8 powertrain.
The New GLE-Class:
The amped-up GLE is fitted with Merc’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, tuned for this application to generate 483 horsepower (360 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Aiding the engine is the automaker’s EQ Boost system, consisting of an integrated starter-generator (ISG) that can add an additional 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) to the powertrain for short periods of time.
Inside you’ll find familiar GLE-Class amenities. The digital cockpit includes dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment display, and the MBUX system is included as well. It’s further updated with the MBUX Interior Assistant for added functionality. Additional options include a range of interior trims and materials, exterior AMG Line details, and 22-inch wheels.
The GLE 63 Is Still To Come:
The GLE 580 is currently the range-topping model for the revamped GLE-Class lineup in America. The GLE 450 served as the debut model last September, powered by a boosted 3.0-liter I6 making 362 hp (270 kW). It was followed in March by the first AMG variant – the GLE 53 – delivering 429 hp (320 kW) from the same six-cylinder mill. It won’t stay on top, however, because Mercedes-AMG has plans for a GLE 63 that could pack 550 hp (410kW) or more. Power will come from the tried-and-true 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, driving all four wheels and sending the midsize SUV to 60 mph in around four seconds flat. With the GLE 580 now revealed, the AMG GLE 63 could arrive in the fall with sales beginning next year.
In the meantime, Mercedes says the new GLE 580 will hit dealerships late this year. Prices for the SUV start at $76,800.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
