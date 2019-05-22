Convertible weather is upon us, and BMW is keen to get its new 4 Series droptop dialed in. We’ve seen prototypes testing for some time now, in all weather conditions and we’ve even caught the convertible rolling with its top down, something not often seen from automakers testing prototypes in public. The latest 4 Series sighting has the roof firmly up, however, though the gas pedal firmly planted, as seen (and heard) in this spy video from the Nürburgring.

The New 4 Series Is Coming:

Much to our dismay, the car is still doused with fairly significant camouflage. That includes fake panels up front to hide the tweaked 4 Series nose, which is expected to differ from its four-door sibling. It’s believed the new two-door will adopt design cues both from the Z4 and the big 8 Series, thus creating a consistent theme among BMW’s true coupes.

7 Photos

The big news with the new 4 Series convertible continues to be the switch to a fabric roof instead of a folding hard top. The cloth arrangement might not be as buttoned down as a solid structure, but the traditional convertible will certainly save weight and not just from the roof itself. Folding a hard top is a complicated procedure that invariably requires more mechanical components beneath the skin, and it also takes up more storage space. Combined with the switch to BMW’s CLAR platform, we expect the new 4 Series to save considerable weight versus the current model.

Despite the camo and minor styling revisions up front, the rest of the car should follow what we’ve already seen on the new 3 Series. As for when we’ll finally see the final product, we’re still waiting for the 4 Series coupe to be revealed. That should happen sometime this summer, so the convertible may not arrive until late this year or possibly early next year.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube