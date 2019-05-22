Mercedes-Benz may add a new entry-level trim to the CLS-Class model line, as the luxury automaker’s parent company, Daimler AG, recently registered the trademark CLS 300 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Given the CLS’s mechanical relations with the less shapely E-Class, we believe the model will soon welcome the E 300’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under its hood.

In the E, this engine develops 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission delivers that grunt to either the rear or all four wheels. Expect the E 300’s powertrain features to carry over unchanged to the CLS 300.

Although the CLS 300 is sure to be slower than the 362-hp CLS 450, the four-cylinder four-door coupe will almost certainly offer a noticeably cheaper base price relative to its six-cylinder counterpart, which currently starts at $69,200. In fact, we anticipate the CLS 300 could wear a sticker price of a little more than $60,000 when (or if) it eventually goes on sale.

We also expect the model to match the E 300’s trot to 60 miles per hour, which it manages in a reasonable, manufacturer-estimated 6.2 seconds. That said, the CLS 450 does the deed in an even quicker, manufacturer-estimated 5.1 seconds.

Of course, all of this is merely speculation at this point. We’ve reached out to Mercedes for more information regarding this trademark and the potential of a forthcoming four-cylinder CLS model. We will update this space when we hear back from a brand spokesperson.

