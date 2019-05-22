Here at Motor1.com, we all love toy cars. Everything from realistic scale models to radio-controlled rally cars has a special place on our pages. Even full-size models made from Lego bricks receive a lot of attention. That’s why we are excited to share with you this Mercedes-Benz G-Class toy car.

In fact, the full name of this little beast is the Taxxas TRX4 Mercedes G500 Wagon 4X4 RTR. It represents the previous generation G-Class (more precisely - the 4x42 version) and is indeed a very capable off-road machine despite its size. If you don’t believe us, just check out the two videos in this article.

More Toy Cars We Adore:

The 23-inch long body (9.78 inches wide) hides an all-wheel-drive powertrain with remote differential locks, remote high and low gearing, and portal axle. Plastic inner fenders make sure no water reaches the electronics, while a set of aluminum shocks guarantees all kinds of off-road challenges are tackled with ease.

Yes, you read that right – remote locking differentials. You can activate them from your remote controller. Simply put, “no need to break from the action to push on a lever or install locking parts just flick a switch on the fly and keep having fun.”

Of course, such a capable mini G-Class has a corresponding maxi price. It depends on the retailer you are looking at, but an Italian site is currently selling it for €549 (down from €599), which equals to about $613 at the current exchange rates. Considering the base price of a full-size G-Class is $124,500, spending less than a thousand on Traxxas’ variant makes a lot of sense. At least in our eyes.

'

Source: Goncalo Quinas and RC Play Ground on YouTube