Remember the blue BMW X5 a Motor1.com reader photographed back in November last year? It was an X5 M50i, the replacement for the xDrive50i, and this model is now making its official debut together with the X7 M50i. These two vehicles are now becoming the most powerful SUVs from the Bavarian brand.

Both M Performance machines feature BMW’s N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which in this application generates 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque between 1,800 and 4,600 rpm. This represents a major increase of 67 hp (50 kW) and 74 lb-ft (77 Nm) of torque over the outgoing X5 xDrive50i and X7 xDrive50i models.

Power is channeled to all four wheels in both vehicles through an eight-speed automatic transmission and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system with an M Sport differential. This setup provides a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration of 4.1 seconds for the X5 and 4.5 seconds for the X7. Top speed for both models stands at 130 mph (209 kph) when riding on all-season tires and 155 mph (250 kph) when equipped with summer performance tires.

Aside from the boost in power and straight-line performance, the X5 M50i and X7 M50i also get suspension tweaks from the M Performance range. The automaker says the bushings, spring, and damper settings are all tuned to complement “the new models’ increased power and performance.” In addition, as standard, the X5 M50i comes equipped with the Adaptive M Suspension while the X7 M50i rides on a two-axle air suspension system which is optional on the X5 M50i.

The X5 M50i is offered with a set of 20-inch wheels shod with 275/45 all-season run-flat tires. Optionally, customers can choose from 21-inch and 22-inch wheels. As for the larger SUV, as standard, it rides on 22-inch with 275/40 front and 315/35 rear tires. Both X models gain massive M Sport Brakes with two-piece, lightweight compound brake disks and blue painted calipers with M logos.

Production of the two new powerful additions to the X5 and X7 lineups will begin in August this year. Prices for the X5 M50i start at $82,150, while the X7 M50i is available from $99,600.

Source: BMW