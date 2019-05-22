We definitely love drag races with standing starts but that’s not always the case in reality. Many times, two cars compete against each other in roll races and that’s fun to watch, too. Case in point, the race in the video above organized by Hennessey Performance.

This battle pits a stock Dodge Demon against a modified Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The red drag beast has 840 horsepower (626 kilowatts) from factory, while the white American supercar has in excess of 1,000 hp (746 kW) in this configuration. Yes, by just looking at the numbers, the winner is pretty clear here.

And while no one can stop the ZR1 from winning this roll race, the Demon gives it a good run for its money. The power advantages of the ZR1 are obvious but the gap between the two cars is not that huge at the end of the race. The Demon deserves a big bravo here.

The ZR1 in this video is probably the very same car that Hennessey detailed late last month. It has a supercharged LT5 engine and is capable of an impressive 9.79-second quarter-mile run with a top speed of 139 miles per hour at the end of the strip. We know a Demon can do the same run in 9.83 seconds so a standing drag race between the two is what we would love to see next.

Bear in mind that the HPE1000 package for the ZR1 is not the most powerful. Hennessey now also has the HPE1200 tune, which – you guessed it – unleashes 1,200 hp (895 kW) at 6,400 rpm from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. That matches the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport and is 445 hp (332 kW) more than a standard Corvette ZR1. A video of this beast would also be nice, Hennessey. Thanks.

Source: Hennessey Performance on YouTube