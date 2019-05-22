One of the oldest superminis on sale in Europe, the Opel Corsa E has been around since 2014. However, the fifth-generation model wasn’t all that new when it debuted since it was heavily based on the Corsa D launched way back in 2006. In just a few short months, we’ll get to see the completely new subcompact hatchback at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Meanwhile, our spies were able to catch on camera prototypes of the B-segment hatch while undergoing final testing in southern Europe. More importantly, our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy had the privilege of hopping onto the driver’s seat of a near-production vehicle (pictured below) to experience the Corsa F first hand.

They got to learn from Opel about the car’s size, specifically about the front overhang that’s now shorter by 50 mm (nearly 2 inches) compared to the outgoing model. Even though the nose has been shortened, the car will actually be a tad longer by measuring 4.06 meters (159.8 inches) and carrying a wheelbase extended by 28 mm (1.1 inches). It’ll also be slightly wider and closer to the ground by 48 mm (1.9 inches).

As far as weight is concerned, Opel revealed back in April details about the five-door-only Corsa F going through a major diet to lose as much as 108 kilograms (239 pounds), with the entry-level variant before adding options set to tip the scales at only 980 kg (2,160 lbs).

In terms of the interior, it doesn’t come as a surprise the prototype our colleagues had the opportunity to check out came with a lot of bits and pieces from the PSA Group. After all, the new Corsa will be heavily related to the recently unveiled 2019 Peugeot 208. Even though the car is lower, there’s actually more headroom (+3 mm / 0.1 inches) inside as a result of lowering the seats by 28 mm (1.1 inches). The trunk is also more generous than before, with the volume jumping from 285 liters (10 cubic feet) to 309 liters (11 cu. ft.).

In regards to the oily bits, Opel told our Italian colleagues the revamped Corsa will be available with a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.2-liter gasoline engine with power varying between 75 and 128 hp, plus a 1.5-liter diesel developing 99 hp. These will be available at launch and will be joined shortly afterward by a fully electric variant derived from the Peugeot e-208.

Wheels as large as 18 inches with 205/40 tires will be available, and so will be matrix LED headlights like the ones seen in larger Opel models such as the Astra and the Insignia (Regal in the United States). The prototypes are already offering a more sophisticated ride compared to the previous-generation model, with the suspension doing a better job at absorbing the road’s imperfections.

The new Corsa is also quieter than the model it replaces and feels more agile thanks to the significant weight loss. Steering is also sharper and the turning radius has been reduced, so it should be easier to drive around town. An analog instrument cluster will be combined with a touchscreen for the infotainment system that will be slightly angled to face the driver.

Following its public debut at IAA in September, the all-new Opel Corsa will go on sale in Europe in November. No word about pricing just yet, but Motor1.com Italy believes it will be more affordable than the Peugeot 208.

Spy Photos: CarPix