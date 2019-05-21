Garth Stein’s The Art Of Racing In The Rain is getting the film treatment, and the first trailer for the upcoming movie is here for dog and car lovers to enjoy. With a cast that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, and Kevin Costner as the voice of Enzo, the movie's canine lead, The Art Of Racing In The Rain’s star-studded ensemble is sure to attract attention.

The Art Of Racing:

The Art Of Racing In The Rain tells the story of Enzo, the four-legged best friend of race-car driver Denny Swift. Like Marley & Me, The Art Of Racing In The Rain is as much about a dog as it is about the trials and tribulations that life throws our way. Sure, the book’s a tad sappy, but it is also a legitimately enjoyable read. Expect the film to deliver a similar gut punch to its viewers.

On the plus side, the film pairs the books melodramatic plot with real-life racing cars. The trailer shows a number of lust-worthy vehicles, including what looks like a BMW M4 GT4 race car, a Porsche 911 GT3 R, and a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. And that’s only scratching the surface of all that's shown in the trailer.

The Art Of Racing In The Rain is set for an August 9th release, and while we don't anticipate it to win any Oscars, we're certain it will win over our hearts. Check the trailer out above and let us know what other cool and interesting cars you spot, as well as your thoughts on the original book and upcoming movie.

