Toyota says the new Supra hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds. But according to a Car And Driver test, it can do it in just 3.8 seconds. Toyota also says the Supra produces 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters) of torque. But again, according to Car And Driver, it appears those numbers might be too modest.

In a recent dyno run at Livernois Motorsports and Engineering in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, C&D reveals that the new Supra may actually be underrated. In this case, the coupe actually produces way more horsepower and torque than the company claims. The numbers from the test, 339 hp (252 kW) and 427 lb-ft (578 Nm) of torque at the wheels, represent a four horsepower (three kW) and 62 pound-feet (84 lb-ft) increase over what Toyota says the car produces at the crank.

There are some things to be aware of, though. In order to get an accurate figure, C&D ran the test in the eight-speed automatic transmission's fifth-gear ratio of 1.32:1. In sixth gear, the car achieved peak torque, but the end torque number might be inflated given that the transmission's torque converter isn't fully locked until higher in the range. Also, Toyota provided the vehicle for this test, meaning that number may not be totally accurate on production models.

Whatever the case, this test is further evidence that Toyota (for whatever reason) could be understating BMW's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Maybe it's because of the Z4 tie-up. These numbers from the test show that the Supra produces more torque than a BMW Z4 with the same engine (369 lb-ft), and potentially more horsepower at the crank.

Where Toyota has a big advantage over the BMW is price. The Supra starts at $49,990 (not including destination), and the inline-six-powered Z4 costs a hefty $65,690.

