It’s no secret that Ford is working on a dedicated electric vehicle with Mustang-inspired styling, and now Autocar is reporting we’ll get our first look at the vehicle before the end of the year. Albeit as a concept car.

More Ford EV News...

Although the concept will certainly feature outlandish features such as too big wheels and the like, the basic design is sure to show off the styling of the forthcoming production car. This model, as illustrated above, will borrow heavily from the Mustang’s styling book, but is unlikely to wear the pony car’s nameplate.

Resting on its own platform, the battery-electric vehicle will reportedly offer two battery pack options, with the largest pack affording the crossover a range of more than 370 miles between charges. We anticipate the model’s straight-line performance to match up with its sports-car-inspired looks, as well.

Read About Rivian:

While we’ll have an idea of the future Ford BEV’s styling before the end of the year, we don’t expect to see the final product until the 2020 calendar year, at which point the Mustang-inspired crossover will go on sale as a 2021 model year vehicle. Given the model’s sporting intentions and surely generous size, we believe the Blue Oval’s dedicated electric vehicle will wear a price tag higher than the likes of the Chevrolet Bolt or Nissan Leaf, which start at $29,990 and $36,620, respectively.

We’re sure we’ll know more as we get closer to the car’s formal debut next year.

Source: Autocar