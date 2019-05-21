An allegedly leaked dealer bulletin from the folks at Bimmerpost offers even more possible details about what to expect from the upcoming BMW M2 CS. Among the more tantalizing bits of info is that the hardcore model has "450 hp / 550 Nm." We suspect the horsepower figure is a metric rating meaning an output of 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) by the North American measuring method. The figure also matches up closely with previous info of the M2 CS packing 445 hp (332 kW).

A six-speed manual would be the standard gearbox, and customers can also opt for an optional seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

There would reportedly be plenty of other performance upgrades, too. An M exhaust would give the engine a better sound. An adaptive suspension would let drivers tweak the setup for the conditions. A set of 19-inch forged wheels would be available in black or matte gold. Buyers could select between Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires or non-Cup tires if customers don't need such sticky rubber for the daily commute. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes would also be available.

10 Photos

The M2 CS also allegedly packs a whole lot of carbon fiber components. On the outside, the lightweight material adorns the new hood with a power bulge, front splitter, mirror caps, roof, trunk lid spoiler, and rear diffuser. On the inside, it covers the center console and door handles.

On the inside, the M2 CS would allegedly only be available in black with red details. There would be lots of Alcantara trim, including covering the steering wheel. The heavily bolstered seats reportedly come straight out of the M4 CS.

According to this leak, the M2 CS begins production in March 2020, and BMW would keep production to 2,200 units. It's not clear how many of these would come to the United States.

Source: Bimmerpost