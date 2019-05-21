The Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R toppled the Honda Civic Type R's 7:43.8 front-wheel-drive Nürburgring record, and the company released a video to prove it.

Unfortunely, specs for the Megane RS Trophy-R aren't yet available. It allegedly retains a turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine, but the output may be different from the Trophy model's 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.

To achieve the quicker time, the Megane RS Trophy-R reportedly goes on quite a diet. The model allegedly has no rear seats and comes standard with a rollcage both for safety on the track and for added stiffness. Plexiglas windows would also save a few pounds. A circuit-ready suspension and bigger brakes would also aid in getting quicker lap times.

Now, Honda will be under pressure for the Civic Type R to regain its record at the Green Hell. Spy shots (see above) indicate that the Japanese automaker's engineers are already preparing for the challenge by developing an upgraded CTR. There's no info yet about when the revised model might debut.

Source: Renault Sport via YouTube