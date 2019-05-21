Following the launch of the E-Tron Quattro and the China-only Q2 L E-Tron, another Audi is getting an electric motor. Unlike the other two, the new Q5 TFSI E Quattro (not the best name, right?) retains the combustion engine to form a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine that develops 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque with an electric motor rated at a peak output of 141 hp (105 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).

Audi says the plug-in hybrid setup enables the midsize luxury SUV to offer a combined output of 362 hp (270 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The electrified muscle grants the Q5 with a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph (239 kph), which isn’t half bad given the vehicle’s size and the relatively small four-cylinder engine.

People shopping for a PHEV are more likely interested in fuel economy, and Audi promises the new Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro can return as much as 112 miles per gallon or consume as low as 2.1 liters / 100 km in the combined cycle. That translates to CO2 emissions of only 46 g/km when used as a hybrid, while in fully electric mode it can travel for more than 26 miles (40 kilometers) based on the WLTP cycle. Switch off the combustion engine and the SUV will top out at 84 mph (135 kph).

That zero-emissions range is guaranteed by a lithium-ion battery pack with a 14.1-kWh capacity stored underneath the trunk’s floor. It takes only two and a half hours to fully charge the batteries through a 400 V/16 outlet while from a household socket it needs approximately six hours.

There’s not much to say about the styling since the PHEV derivative looks virtually the same as the conventionally powered model, save for the extra cap for the charging port and the “55 TFSIe” badge at the back. The “Quattro” logo on the tailgate denotes we’re dealing with a vehicle equipped with AWD, which by the way works with sensors to analyze the road and automatically configure the system for optimal performance. In certain conditions, such as at low loads and when there’s plenty of traction, the seven-speed S tronic gearbox stops sending power to the rear wheels, thus effectively turning the SUV into a front-wheel-drive vehicle to boost efficiency.

Audi is already accepting orders in Europe for the Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro and is asking €60,450 at home in Germany. The market launch is scheduled for the third quarter of the year.

Source: Audi

