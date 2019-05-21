Affalterbach is a municipality in the Ludwigsburg district, Baden-Württemberg, in Southern Germany, near the city of Stuttgart. With a total population of just 4,501 people, it’s a quiet place with nothing but one famous fact about it. It’s the birthplace of the engines for most powerful cars with a Mercedes-Benz badge, those produced from the Aufrecht, Melcher, and Großaspach (AMG) subsidiary.

For all our U.S.-based readers, it’s definitely not that easy to visit Affalterbach even if you are among the most passionate AMG fans. A two-way ticket to Stuttgart costs in the thousands and that’s why we decided to bring you a video taking a comprehensive tour of the AMG’s factory. You will thank us later.

The clip was produced by YouTube star Shmee150 who is waiting for a delivery of his new car, the so-called Shmeemobile. It’s going to be an AMG G63 and the factory in Affalterbach is the place where its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine is built.

“Visiting the place where the beating heart of the car is built is always special, and we can follow how it comes together including focusing on the pistons and turbos, two quite interesting stages along the way,” the description of the video says.

Shmee150 (Tim) is joined on his tour by Lars Laukenmann, a long-time employee of Mercedes-AMG, who demonstrates some of the assembly procedures for the V8 engine. The video also takes a look at the differences between the different AMG engines and you’ll probably be surprised to learn there are actually a lot.

If this video makes you wish to visit the AMG factory in Affalterbach, the German company offers plant tours for its customers, which allow you to experience the customer center, AMG Performance studio, and the engine shop itself. Check out this link for more details.

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube