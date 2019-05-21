Tall cars, such as SUVs, can't be coupes by definition. That’s why we hate calling these large people-haulers with sloped rooflines coupes but that’s the term the entire industry uses these days, so we’ll have to stick with it. BMW is one of the pioneering brands when it comes to this segment and the Bavarian brand is currently putting the finishing touches on the third generation X6. This exclusive rendering previews what to expect from the vehicle with internal code G06.

Honestly, it’s not that difficult to predict the design of the new X6. It relies on the same basic design concept as the X5, mixed up with a bit more pronounced front end, sloped roofline, and some tweaks to the rear. Plus, spy photos already gave us a good idea of what the new model will look like and it’s probably safe to say this digital interpretation is pretty accurate. Of course, we won’t know if that's true until the real car debuts and this should happen before the year’s end.

See The Spy Photos:

Using the very same underpinnings as the X5, the new coupe-SUV high-riding machine with sloped roofline will share all the oily bits with the more traditional SUV. Depending on the market, the X6 will be available with a range of gasoline and diesel turbocharged engines with six and eight cylinders. A full-fat M version is also in the works with a version of the brand’s 4.4-liter V8, and BMW is even preparing a hotter X6 M Competition with more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) on tap.

The debut of the new X6 should happen before the year's end and the Frankfurt Motor Show in September seems like a likely venue for the grand premiere. If that’s the case, expect to see the model on sale in the last weeks of 2019. As for the performance versions, these should arrive sometime next year.

Rendering: Automedia