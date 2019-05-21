Over the years, we’ve seen our fair share of radical makeovers for the indestructible G-Class. Even Mercedes had some fun with the off-road legend by coming out with bonkers limited-edition versions such as the G63 6x6 and the G500 4x42. Tuners have always found a way to radically transform the iconic SUV into something truly insane, and Mansory has been at the forefront of wild G-Wagen makeovers.

Their latest kit started off in life as a new-generation G63, and with help from German fashion designer Phillip Plein, it quickly turned into a ludicrous project. Originally unveiled back in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the “Star Trooper” is an exercise in excess – from the “50 shades of gray” camouflage to the 24-inch wheels, from the red LED lights to the carbon fiber aftermarket body parts.

14 Photos

Then there’s the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which has been massaged to deliver a whopping 850 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque by installing bigger turbos, a high-performance exhaust, remapped ECU, and other mods. With the newly gained muscles, the G63 goes from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.5 seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph).

Just about every surface on the inside has been restyled, up to the point there’s a “starlight headliner” in the same vein as on a Rolls-Royce and a button on the roof to control the LED light bar on top of the vehicle. An abundance of leather dominates the interior and is combined with red contrasting stitching and a heavy dose of carbon fiber.

A total of 20 G63s will be sacrificed to become the “Star Trooper” available at Mansory from an eye-watering €550,000 (about $613,100 at current exchange rates).

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube

