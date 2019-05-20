Spring is in full effect at the Nürburgring, and automakers are taking full advantage of the weather. Porsche in particular is quite busy – it’s only been six months since the latest 911 launched, and there are many new variants still to come. We just met the new Speedster, though it’s based on the previous-generation 911 so technically speaking, it’s not part of Porsche’s new fleet. The next 911 Turbo most definitely is part of the new brigade, and the latest spy video from Automotive Mike on YouTube features the even hotter Turbo S Cabriolet tearing up the track.

The 'Ring Loves The Porsche 911:

Much of the footage comes from Brünnchen, the infamous pair of right-handers roughly 9.5 miles into the Nordschleife loop where we’ve seen so many cars overcook it with disastrous results. As it stands, the above video catches this 911 driver fighting the wheel at the 2:06 mark, and later running very wide at the 3:08 mark. Testing equipment is clearly visible inside the car as well, and with the amount of tire noise we hear in this clip, Porsche certainly isn’t letting any grass grow with the fine-tuning of its hot new turbo.

9 Photos

Of course, with a mental flat-six in the back that could be producing upwards of 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts), it’s hard not to drive this car on the ragged edge. We’ve heard the next 911 Turbo could have around 600 hp (447 kW), but this particular prototype is believed to be the even faster Turbo S version. Judging by the way it builds speed down the ‘Ring’s massive Döttinger-Höhe straight, we see no reason to doubt these power figures.

Since camouflage is relatively thin on this prototype, one might think a reveal is coming soon but that’s likely not the case. This car is still carrying quite a bit of testing tech inside, and we haven’t even seen the standard 911 Turbo revealed yet, never mind the convertible. The S models always come later, so we probably won’t see the official 911 Turbo S Cabriolet until sometime later next year.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube