A new spy video catches the upcoming Audi RS Q3 pushing very hard around the Nürburgring for multiple laps. Thankfully, the driver also slows down long enough to provide a great look at the range-topping version of the Four Rings' compact crossover.

We have seen plenty of spy shots of the RS Q3 before, including the one in this clip with the HN QV 292 license plate number (see more spy shots above). Unfortunately, the engineers didn't strip any camouflage off the speedy crossover this time. The only major difference here is that there are a whole lot of dead bugs on the tip of the hood and windshield, which hints at the significant number of laps this vehicle is doing.

The RS Q3 will reportedly pack Audi's 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder. Judging by the sound of the test mule in this video, these reports are accurate because this one makes quite an impressive noise. Rumors for this application of the powerplant suggests an output around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), possibly a figure close to 414 hp (309 kW). The exhaust gases exit through a pair of big oval outlets.

The RS Q3 would have a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system for maintaining traction with the prodigious output. Large brake discs with big calipers clamping down on them would help slow down the performance crossover. The ride height also appears lower than the standard Q3.

The mildly aggressive SQ3 will arrive sometime this year, but the international motoring world likely won't get the RS Q3 until sometime in 2020. According to current indications, the hotter model will be available in the United States, too.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube