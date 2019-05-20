The McLaren 720S is among the very fastest cars on the planet. Period, end of story. Whether it’s going around a full circuit or flying down a runway, the car typically achieves figures that should only be associated with race cars.

But that certainly does stop people from trying to knock the McLaren off of its seemingly perennial speed throne. Most recently, the crew over at dragtimes.com matched the British supercar up against a pair of very angry, powerful Dodges. The first is a Charger Hellcat with an E85 conversion, exhaust upgrade, and some other modifications that is said to make over 800 horsepower to the wheels. Joining the Charger is its two-door sibling, the Dodge Challenger Scat Pack. Though in this case, a supercharger and exhaust tune help it make over 850 horsepower to the wheels.

Just in case you needed a refresher on the McLaren’s stats, its 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 makes 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts). We’ve seen the car hit 60 in just 2.39 seconds, so its acceleration credentials are more than valid up against the two American hot rods.

We Love Drag Racing:

Facing the Charger first, the 720S jumps off of the line and stays ahead with little protest. Although the Dodge is said to make quite a bit more power, it weighs over a 1,000 pounds more than the McLaren, making power to weight the Brit’s biggest asset in this battle.

After the Charger Hellcat fails to take down the 720, the Challenger Scat Pack gives it a shot. Even with slightly more power than the Charger, the McLaren’s freakish launch control acceleration is simply too much to beat. The McLaren takes down both cars without a sweat.

Making quick work of these modified muscle cars reasserts the 720S’s dominance in the half-mile. To this point, very few have tried and conquered.

Source: DragTimes