Dynatrac specializes in making axles for hardcore off-roading machines, so when the team there builds a project vehicle, it's sure to be something special. For the recent Overland Expo West, the crew showed off a highly modified Jeep Gladiator called the Codex with a shortened body and a Hellcat supercharged V8 under the hood.

Dynatrac started with a brand new Gladiator in Overland trim and handed off the truck to Most Wanted 4X4 in Michigan for performing the actual work. The team there stripped the Jeep apart and sliced 20 inches out of the frame and body to turn the generally four-door Gladiator into a two-door. A Hellcat replaced the usual 3.6-liter V6 under the hood. After the work in Michigan, the crew took the truck to California for fitting the body wrap and overlanding bed cap.

The result of all the work is incredibly impressive. A roof-mounted tent provides an elevated place to sleep at night. The bed cap and roof rack offer plenty of storage space. Custom bumpers should help the approach and departure angles. Lots of LED lighting, including color-changing strips in front, light the way ahead. An overhauled suspension soaks up the bumps.

People Already Love Tweaking The Gladiator:

Gladiators are only starting to arrive at showrooms, and if you're shopping for the new pickup, it's possible to a lease for just $143 per month for two years and a limit of 10,000 miles per year. Expect there to be a robust supply of aftermarket parts for the Jeep Gladiator because of the pickup's mechanical similarities to the JL Wrangler. Patient customers can wait until the diesel engine option joins the lineup at some point in 2020.

