Mercedes’ lineup in the United States has almost doubled to 15 models since 2000. There’s more to come as aside from the recently launched A-Class Sedan, MB USA is getting ready to introduce the GLB. Dealers attending a national meeting held in Las Vegas earlier this month learned from Mercedes about the boxy crossover’s arrival scheduled for this holiday season.

During the same meeting, dealers were warned about a simplified lineup as Mercedes is looking to axe slow-selling products from its U.S. lineup. The SLC is being retired globally with a Final Edition, so the little roadster is saying goodbye to North America as well. The three-pointed star did not mention any other cars at risk to face extinction, but mentioned the vehicles in question will leave the U.S. within the next 12 months. The automaker went on to mention some announcements regarding which models will be terminated will be made in the following 90 days.

Automotive News analyzed Mercedes’ comprehensive product lineup and came up with some possible results regarding the cars that will be discontinued in the U.S. The most obvious ones would have to be the S-Class Coupe and Convertible, which generated combined sales of only 2,200 units last year, based on numbers published by Automotive LMC.

This decision wouldn’t come as a surprise taking into account a recent rumor indicates Mercedes has decided against renewing these two-door models for the next-generation S-Class family. Let’s keep in mind a next-generation, reinvented SL-Class is in the works and it might serve as a substitute for the two-door S-Class models.

Additional models that could be at risk are the C-Class Coupe and Convertible since demand for these two plummeted last year by 25 percent and 31 percent, respectively. The reality in today’s SUV-obsessed market is that more and more people would rather have the GLC Coupe and the GLE Coupe rather than the once traditional C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe.

Not only will it eliminate some of the nameplates, but Mercedes will also reduce the number of trims available and it will also cut back on engine options. As Automotive News points out, the automaker currently offers nearly 90 models in the United States if we take into account all model names together with their body styles and available engines.

Speaking about Mercedes’ rather bulky U.S. lineup, one dealer compared it to a menu you’ll find at your local Cheesecake Factory: “It's 14 pages, and there's a hundred choices on each of the 14 pages," he said. "I need a Ph.D. to figure out what the hell I want. I just want a chicken Caesar salad.”

Source: Automotive News