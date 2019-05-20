If you can get past the it’s-not-a-real-Supra controversy, the A90 is a really great car as Motor1.com’s Senior Editor, Jeff Perez, recently discovered during a First Drive. The fifth generation of Toyota’s iconic sports coupe made the headlines even more than the usual in recent days after Car and Driver published a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds or three tenths of a second quicker than the official number provided by the manufacturer.

France’s Motorsport Magazine also had the opportunity to do an acceleration test with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra all the way up to 124 mph (200 kph). The publication doesn’t reveal any numbers regarding the car’s performance, but the task took roughly 16 seconds to complete while the 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time was in the same ballpark as the figures released by Toyota.

The sound you’re hearing while the engine goes through the revs to nearly 7,000 rpm should be familiar as it comes from BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. In the Supra, it has been dialed down to 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (495 Newton-meters) of torque or 47 hp (35 kW) and 4 lb-ft (5 Nm) less than the Z4 roadster in the flagship M40i specification.

The six-cylinder Supra (reminder, Japan has a four-banger model) is just getting started as Toyota has reconfirmed plans for a hotter GRMN variant. In an interview with Car Throttle at the Supra’s launch in Madrid, the car’s chief engineer Tetsuya Tada reiterated the A90 will be getting the Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring treatment: “Yes, of course, we will have to at some stage make that happen.”

Source: Motorsport Magazine / YouTube, Car Throttle