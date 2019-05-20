The next-generation Octavia will be Skoda’s most important debut this year, but the facelifted Superb also represents a major debut considering it’s the company’s flagship model. The Czech marque part of the Volkswagen Group has been dropping a high amount of teasers in the build-up to the midsize hatchback’s reveal, and this latest episode gives us a better understanding of what to expect from the refreshed Passat from Mladá Boleslav.

By far the biggest change on the outside will be the adoption of full-LED matrix headlights – a first for the Skoda brand. The back of the car will eschew the corporate badge in favor of the company’s name written in full on the tailgate, which will probably divide opinions. The discreetly updated taillights (with fancy sequential turn signals) will be linked to one another through a metallic bar that’ll cover the entire width of the rear to make the car look more imposing when viewed from the back.

Some minor changes to the front and rear bumpers are also on the agenda, along with restyled LED fog lights at the front. Skoda will probably add some fresh alloy wheel designs and new paint schemes to nicely round off the package. The adjacent teaser video announces a new member of the lineup – Scout – which will take after the Octavia Scout by featuring a rugged body with more plastic cladding and quite possibly standard all-wheel drive. Joining the Karoq Scout and Kodiaq Scout, the new Superb Scout will also have some interior changes to denote its adventurous side similar to the Passat Alltrack.

We can also catch a glimpse of the interior belonging to the hatchback in the posh Laurin & Klement trim, and we’re expecting the 2020 Superb to get just about the same tech as the facelifted VW Passat in Euro guise. Speaking of which, Skoda’s range topper will spawn a plug-in hybrid version (another first for the brand) with an electrified setup likely to be derived from the Passat GTE sold on the Old Continent.

The official premiere will take place this Thursday, May 23.

