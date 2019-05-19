The first-generation Audi S8 D2 as sort of a Hollywood star. It's the ride of choice of Sam, who was played by Robert De Niro in the '90s hit action thriller Ronin. If you were old enough to witness that movie, you would remember how fast the S8 was back then.

But that was in 1998 – more than 20 years since the film debuted, there have been many Audis that have rolled out and introduced to the world, and we think the S8 would be of a disadvantage when compared to the newer Audi cars. Or so we thought.

In this drag race story, CarWow pits the old Audi S8 D2 against an S3 Sportback and an A8 Diesel Quattro. Looking at the numbers, though, the S8 isn't much of an underdog after all.

The S3 hot hatch has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot mill that produces 296 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, with a 6,800 RPM redline.

The A8 diesel, on the other hand, is equipped with a 3.0L V6 diesel power plant. It's capable of producing 282 hp and a tremendous 442 lb-ft torque. However, with its Quattro all-wheel-drive system and long wheelbase body, it probably is the heaviest among the three.

Now, the hero of this race – the S8 is powered by a 4.2L gasoline engine that produces 335 horsepower. It's the most powerful among the three but remember that the S8 isn't a light car either. Plus, it's almost two decades older, so there's that.

Can the S8 stand tall against newer Audi cars in a standing quarter mile, rolling drag race, and brake test? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.

Source: CarWow via Youtube