Electric vehicle automaker Rivian brought a very special version of its R1T pickup truck to Overland Expo West in northern Arizona. We’ve shown you the photos of the truck, but now its time for an exclusive video tour of the overland rig, straight from the floor of the expo.

Rivian In The Woods:

While the build is definitely tame compared to some of the other rigs at the expo, the Rivian previews what a weekend completely off the grid could look like in the future – using zero gas in the process.

The most unique feature is without a doubt the mobile kitchen, which slides into the truck’s extra storage space, located below the bed. Included in the kitchen unit are several drawers to fill with pots and pans, as well as an electric cooktop and extra prep space. According to Rivian, early estimates suggest that the unit can be used for a week-long trip and only use 11 percent of the battery. And although we haven’t seen it in action yet, the company claims 400 miles of EV range from its R1T pickup. This, in theory, should leave plenty of range to get home without anxiety.

The rest of the truck is classic overland spec, including a bed-mounted tent with a ladder to reach it, an electric cooler that fits in the frunk space, and extra racks above the cab. And when the truck’s accessories are packed away, its specs look to be very promising out in the wild. The truck’s claimed 700 horsepower and 36-inch wading depth are impressive, and according to Rivian, you can option skid plates to protect the front and rear motors.

This overland mockup of the truck only makes us want to get behind the wheel sooner. Rivian is still claiming that a production-ready version of the R1T is coming late next year. Only then can we see if this electric pickup has true overland capabilities.










