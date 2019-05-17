Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds has released a new speed test video. This time, it's a 2019 Ford F-250 in lieu of the supercars we're used to seeing on the channel.

While the weather conditions for the test were less than ideal, it gave Johnny Bohmer a chance to test the truck's performance in both wet and dry weather. When it comes to testing vehicles, whether it's a pickup truck or a luxury hypercar, Bohmer always lists the weather conditions in the video – a true professional.

More Top Speed Testing:

The 2019 Ford F-250 is powered by a 6.7 liter turbodiesel V8 rated at 450 horsepower and an amazing 935 lb/ft of torque. In two-wheel drive, that's enough power to propel the truck to 60 miles per hour in 7.53 seconds. It's slightly faster in 4WD, reaching 60 MPH in 7.44 seconds.

Bohmer proceeds to test the truck's top speed, which comes out to 96 miles per hour. It doesn't seem like much, but it's more than enough for a tow rig. Surprisingly, the cruise control still works at that speed.

Upon braking from top speed, Bohmer is impressed by the F-250's braking performance and composure. Even in wet conditions, the braking performance was acceptable. He's also impressed with the truck's stability when performing the classic "moose test" at 35 MPH. Even when raising the speed to 45 MPH, he's still impressed by the Ford pickup's performance.

After all of the testing, Johnny Bohmer reports that the truck never broke a sweat. The engine never overheated, and he was enjoying ice cold air conditioning inside the cabin during most of the testing.

We enjoy these tests of regular cars & trucks just as much as we enjoy the tests of high-end supercars and hypercars. We're excited to see what test the channel uploads next.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds on YouTube