While the motoring world is far away from the golden age of Japanese performance cars where brands offer enthusiast-oriented models at a variety of price points, there are still plenty of very potent machines coming from the country's automakers. As a case in point, Top Gear stages a drag race between the new Acura NSX, which carries Honda branding in the United Kingdom, against a Nissan GT-R. To put a thumb on the scales, this GT-R has extra tuning from the British tuner Litchfield.

More Races With This Pair:

The Acura comes to the race in factory stock form. Its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 also has three electric motors, and the setup offers a total output of 573 horsepower (427 kilowatts) and 476 pound-feet (645 Newton-meters) running through a nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox. In the United States prices start at $159,300 after the $1,800 destination fee. Right now, buyers can get a significant $20,000 rebate on the model, which amounts to a roughly 13 percent off the base cost.

In comparison, the Nissan GT-R comes stock with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 making 565 hp (421 kW) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) that runs through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. In the U.S, the base model starts at $101,685 after the $1,695 destination fee. However, the Litchfield tuning on this one boosts the output to 631 hp (471 kW) and 600 lb-ft (814 Nm).

While it has a power disadvantage, the NSX weighs slightly less at 3,915 pounds (1,776 kilograms), versus 3,968 pounds (1,800 kilograms) for the GT-R. Both of them have all-wheel drive, so traction shouldn't be a concern off the line.

At the start of the race, the NSX jumps off the line ahead of the GT-R, likely thanks to the Acura's instant torque from its electric motors. Watch the rest to see which model takes the victory.

Source: Top Gear via YouTUbe