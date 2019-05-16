We lost count long ago how many mid-engined Corvette sightings we’ve covered. Nearly all have given us a decent look, but even with the spy videos we come across we rarely get a good sound clip. That’s what makes this new clip at Corvetteblogger.com so special. We’re treated to a nice view of a C8 prototype on the highway, and we get a very clear aural treat as the test driver mashes the gas.

According to the original Corvetteblogger.com post, this sighting recently took place near Detroit. The video was posted online by YouTuber ace1260, and it features one of the prototypes with a “batwing” spoiler as opposed to the thinner lip design we’ve also seen. We don’t know if the driver attempts to get away from the videographer or is just impatient with traffic, but with the window down there’s no missing the ‘Vette’s short highway pull. It’s hard to tell if the downshift was made by hand – if it was we suspect it was through a paddle-shifted automatic as opposed to a manual. The exhaust note, however, sounds very much like the familiar naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 offered in the current C7 Corvette.

4 Photos

There’s no official word yet on what kind of power the new Corvette will produce. Similarly, we haven’t heard anything new in the rumor mill, which means C8 will likely launch with the aforementioned mill. It’s a safe choice for the completely new platform, and with the current 6.2-liter making 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) it certainly wouldn’t be slow. That’s not to say the engine will simply carry over – we’ve heard figures up to 500 hp (373 kW) for the C8’s launch, but it probably won’t go much beyond that. For now, anyway.

Current thinking says Chevrolet will introduce the C8 in its base-model trim, featuring the familiar pushrod V8. Later models with a twin-turbo V8 – possibly linked to Cadillac’s new Blackwing engine – should up the ante to 700 hp (522 kW). From there, an eventual range-topper could pair that boosted V8 with a hybrid setup to create 1000 hp (746 kW). Presumably, this is the powertrain that reportedly twisted frames on prototypes.

Chevrolet will debut the new C8 Corvette on July 18. Motor1.com will be there with live photos and video.

Source: Corvetteblogger, YouTube via MidEngineCorvetteForum