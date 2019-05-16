This drag race between a modified Dodge Charger Hellcat and a classic air-cooled Volkswagen Beetle has an entirely expected result. What might surprise you, though, is that the race was quite a bit closer than anyone could reasonably expect.

Chrysler says that a stock Dodge Charger Hellcat can run the quarter mile in 11 seconds flat. In the real world, most drivers and magazine testers are seeing mid to high 11s, which still represents an impressive pace for a sedan that weights over two tons.

This modified Charger Hellcat ran the quarter mile in just 10.7 seconds, with an impressive 128 mile per hour trap speed. Despite the Volkswagen's clear advantage of having its weight centered over the drive axle, the Charger gets the jump on the Beetle and never lets go.

The Charger appears to have larger tires in the rear, possibly drag radials. That would definitely help with traction. With trap speeds in the high 120 MPH range, we would like to see what this thing could do on slicks.

The Beetle, on the other hand, is an enigma. While the Beetle does lose to the Hellcat, it doesn't lose by as much as we would have expected, hanging with the big silver muscle car most of the way down the track. The Beetle runs an impressive 12.07 second quarter mile at 109 miles per hour.

We spent some time hunting down information on the pink "High-Tech Volks" Beetle drag car, and discovered that it was racing as far back as the 1980s (hence the loud paint job). With a 2332cc engine, 51mm carbs, and ported high-flow heads, you could expect around 180 horsepower from the classic air-cooled Beetle's venerable flat four.

That may not sound like much, but place that engine in a featherweight platform like the Beetle, add tall gears and sticky tires, and you've got a recipe for one seriously quick quarter-mile machine. We'd like to see this classic Volkswagen line up against a stock Hellcat. That would be a very interesting – and close – race to watch.

Source: Wheels on YouTube