The BMW M8 Coupe, Gran Coupe Sedan, and Convertible are on the way, and a new spy video catches the last member of that group while it's taking a break at a gas station near the Nürburgring.

12 Photos

The M8 Convertible (earlier spy shots above) looks a whole lot like the standard droptop 8 Series, except with slight tweaks like a larger center intake in front and more prominent rear diffuser. The brakes look fairly normal, but they actually have a sophisticated module that combines the activation, booster, and controller into a single part, and BMW claims the tech saves about 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms). The system even adjusts the amount of force that's necessary on the pedal to slow down depending on if the vehicle is in Comfort or Sport mode.

BMW already confirms that the M8 has a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system like the M5 that allows owners to operate it in a fully rear-drive mode, if they want an easier time of kicking out the tail in the corners.

Powertrain details about the M8 aren't official yet, but we have a good idea what to expect. Look for BMW's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 to make around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) in the base model and 617 hp (460 kW) in the more potent Competition grade.

The standard 8 Series Convertible will make a public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November. Don't expect the droptop M8 to arrive until several months later, though. If you don't want to wait, BMW is already starting the official teaser campaign for the M8 coupe, so an unveiling shouldn't be too far away.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube