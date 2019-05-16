The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur has a new teaser, and this one offers a look at the posh sedan's door panel. Look for the model to make a full debut later in the year, but not before at least a few more glimpses like this one.

The latest teaser shows off Bentley's use of a variety of materials as a way to add luxurious surroundings to its vehicles. In this brief view, there's a combination of diamond-patterned leather with contrasting stitching, polished metal, wood trim, and piano black elements. Bentley touts that the leather's three-dimensional appearance represents a new material from the company's "team of exceptional craftsmen and women." The cabin looks like quite a nice place to spend some time on the road.

2 Photos

The first teaser for the Flying Spur (above) showed a new take on Bentley's flying B hood emblem and revealed a silhouette sketch of the sedan. The revised emblem appeared to feature an illuminated section in its wings.

The design sketch indicates the new Flying Spur has a more steeply raked windshield and thicker C-pillar. Prominent creases accentuate the fenders. Judging by spy shots (below), this is an accurate take on the sedan's updated styling.

12 Photos

At launch, the Flying Spur will likely share the Continental GT's 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 with 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (897 Newton-meters) of torque. Later, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will likely arrive with 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. A plug-in hybrid will also be part of the lineup, according to spy shots.

Bentley isn't saying exactly when the new Flying Spur debuts except for the time being "later this year." We predict a public unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September but an online debut sooner than that.

Source: Bentley, Bentley Motors via YouTube