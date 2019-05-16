A mix of luxurious materials creates a posh cabin.
The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur has a new teaser, and this one offers a look at the posh sedan's door panel. Look for the model to make a full debut later in the year, but not before at least a few more glimpses like this one.
The latest teaser shows off Bentley's use of a variety of materials as a way to add luxurious surroundings to its vehicles. In this brief view, there's a combination of diamond-patterned leather with contrasting stitching, polished metal, wood trim, and piano black elements. Bentley touts that the leather's three-dimensional appearance represents a new material from the company's "team of exceptional craftsmen and women." The cabin looks like quite a nice place to spend some time on the road.
The first teaser for the Flying Spur (above) showed a new take on Bentley's flying B hood emblem and revealed a silhouette sketch of the sedan. The revised emblem appeared to feature an illuminated section in its wings.
The design sketch indicates the new Flying Spur has a more steeply raked windshield and thicker C-pillar. Prominent creases accentuate the fenders. Judging by spy shots (below), this is an accurate take on the sedan's updated styling.
At launch, the Flying Spur will likely share the Continental GT's 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 with 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (897 Newton-meters) of torque. Later, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will likely arrive with 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. A plug-in hybrid will also be part of the lineup, according to spy shots.
Bentley isn't saying exactly when the new Flying Spur debuts except for the time being "later this year." We predict a public unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September but an online debut sooner than that.
Source: Bentley, Bentley Motors via YouTube
(Crewe, 16 May 2019) In the year Bentley Motors celebrates its 100th anniversary, the British creator of extraordinary Grand Touring cars promises to set new standards of luxury and driving pleasure when it reveals the all-new Flying Spur.
Both sports sedan and luxury limousine, Bentley’s all-new Flying Spur owes only its historic name to the preceding model and will deliver an unparalleled touring experience for the driver and passengers alike. As with the launch of the Continental GT, the new Flying Spur is a ground up development that pushes the boundaries of both technology and craftsmanship to deliver segment-defining levels of performance and refinement. This is exemplified within the exquisite cabin by the introduction of an automotive world-first: three-dimensional, textured leather upholstery. The new material, developed by the team of exceptional craftsmen and women based in Crewe, England, is just one of many new, advanced features and technologies that Bentley will introduce with the third generation of its Grand Touring sedan.
Simply, the world’s leading luxury automotive company aims to create the world’s best luxury Grand Touring sedan. Bentley customers and enthusiasts can visit www.NewFlyingSpur.com to register their interest and to stay informed.