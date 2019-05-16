We’ve been patiently waiting to see the production-ready Rebel TRX ever since Ram introduced the concept nearly three years ago as a preview of its Raptor fighter. It’s definitely coming, with our spies catching on camera multiple prototypes out and about testing, while insiders have shared with us a great deal of details about the super truck. However, 5thGenRams forum member DieselDak felt like life is too short to wait and took matters into his own hands by building his very own TRX based on a 2019 1500 Rebel.

The highlight of the build is without a shadow of a doubt the engine transplant. While the standard 1500 Rebel can be had with either a standard 3.6-liter V6 unit or an optional 5.7-liter V8 HEMI, the pickup truck you’re seeing here has the mighty supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat with a tire-shredding 707 horsepower.

Cramming the large engine into the engine bay was no easy feat, with Mopar Insiders reporting the oil filter had to be moved and the fuel system was upgraded to properly feed the thirsty engine. The electrical system had to be tweaked as well, and it goes without saying cooling was modified to make sure the V8 didn’t run too hot.

Taking out the standard engine wasn’t a difficult task to accomplish, but installing the Hellcat without removing the 2.3-liter supercharger was an entirely different story. The people behind the project had no other way but to remove the cab from the frame to make room for the 6.2-liter unit to create this unofficial TRX.

There’s more to the build than the Hellcat engine as the truck has gone through other changes. For example, there are carbon fiber fenders four inches wider than the standard ones, along with chunky 37-inch tires wrapping the aftermarket wheels. Also part of the package, the wider carbon fiber bedsides give the Rebel a more muscular look while boosting ground clearance by 2.5 inches. Rounding off the tweaks are the “Rebel Supercharged” graphics on the sides to denote this isn’t your ordinary 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel.

If you’d rather have the official TRX straight from Ram, we’re expecting it to arrive as a 2021 model year as insiders are hinting at a market launch in the third quarter of 2020.

Source: 5thGenRams Forum, that_guy_from_br / Instagram, Jared Petiprin / Facebook via Mopar Insiders