Monster Jam – arguably the world’s most adrenaline-pumping motorsport, is making the headlines again. On Saturday last week, Colton Eichelberger, a Paxton-born monster truck driver with World Finals appearances in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, set a new record for the longest jump, flying over seven other trucks in a 144-feet (43.9-meter) jump. The act took place during the Monster Jam's World Finals at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Coincidentally, the previous record was set in 2016 by Eichelberger’s father, Tom Meentz, who is a 12-time Monster Jam World Finals champion. As the video above shows, it took the young driver a short acceleration run and the correct approach to make his 12,000-pound (5,443-kilogram) truck fly like a paper airplane, as the folks over at The Drive describe the jump.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Monster Jam series, let us put some interesting facts on the table. The series began in 1992 and is currently operated by Feld Entertainment. Motor1.com’s Senior Editor Greg Fink describes the race as the “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) of the racing world” – “a spectacle unlike anything else in motorsports.”

Powering these beast trucks are 8.8-liter V8 supercharged engines producing somewhere between 1,300 and 1,500 horsepower (969 and 1,119 kilowatts). There’s also a diesel-powered truck, the Brodozer, which relies on a twin-turbo V8 oil-burner. Chunky Rockwell F106 axles transfer the engine’s grunt to the ground using a locking rear-differential and an electric-assist rear-steering system.

Last but not least, the tires are what allow these monster trucks to make bonkers stunts like front-flips. The machines ride on 66-inch (168-centimeter) tall tires built by Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT). These are mounted to a set of 25-inch (65-centimeter) by 34-inch (86-centimeter) steel wheels.

Source: Autoweek Mike via The Drive