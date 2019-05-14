Beloved Grand Tour host and apparent advice giver James May took to the internet to offer a helping hand to the masses. In a recent DriveTribe video titled "James May Answers The Internet’s Questions," May fields several queries from viewers who have automotive-based questions, ranging from very logical to quite outlandish. And in the process, May makes a particularly bold claim about the Volkswagen Golf.

A New Golf Is Coming... VW Golf 8 Official Exterior Sketch, Interior Teaser Released

The first question comes from a viewer who says that he is interested in a compact car that is fun to drive and offers the “fizz” that May so often refers to. While the viewer seems to have his heart set on either a Fiat 500 Abarth or a Mini Cooper S hardtop, James offers alternative car buying advice.

“I would say [buy] a Golf...Golf is the answer to everything, as we know. And it’s the only car that really needs to exist,” May explains.

While we’re big fans of the Volkswagen Golf here at Motor1.com, the advice should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Because as we reported very recently, Volkswagen is not bringing the base Golf back to the U.S. market with the next generation. Luckily for this viewer, who happens to be based in the United States, the lovable hot hatch GTI will return. With that information, we wonder if Mr. May would’ve answered the same way.

The rest of the video is filled with typical May humor and rather strange questions from viewers. This includes a man with an unwanted Peugeot obsession and a woman with a know-it-all spouse. It’s Definitely worth a watch to get your James fix until The Grand Tour returns with its new format.

Source: DriveTribe