The big reveal for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette draws ever closer, but it seems prototypes – and Corvette fans armed with camera phones – are out en masse these days. A recent spotting was posted at MidEngineCorvetteForum.com, with the sharp photos credited to a person known only as @Bluekts. A video also credited to @Bluekts was posted by Corvette Nut on YouTube, which is where our screenshots come from. We were given permission to share the higher-resolution shots here, and there’s also a bit more to see from @Bluekts in an Instagram post from michigan_corvette_owners.

Upon seeing these shots, we immediately picked up on a slight change in the camouflage wrap for this car. There are odd areas of discolorization, notably around the door where we also notice the side intake looks different. Or rather, the false body panels in that area look different, giving the intake less of an angular, forward reaching appearance. We can also see all kinds of false panels around the door and down low in the rocker area, so we suspect Chevrolet still has much to hide despite our best efforts to see behind the coverings.

9 Photos

The video also lets us hear the Corvette’s engine, and it sounds pretty much like a current C7 to us. That fits with unconfirmed reports suggesting the mid-engined model will launch with the familiar 6.2-liter V8, which currently makes 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) in the Stingray. Power output in the C8 should be close to that, though GM might inch the mill closer to 500 ponies.

By now everyone probably knows that July 18 is the big day for the new C8 Corvette. The covers will come off at an event in Southern California – an event over 50 years in the making. It should be quite a party.

Source: Corvette Nut (YouTube), michigan_corvette_owners (Instagram) via MidEngineCorvetteForum.com