It was the year 2013 when the Volkswagen Group introduced matrix LED headlights on a production model with the facelift of the previous-generation Audi A8 fullsize luxury sedan. Since then, the technology has trickled down to more attainable models such as the latest Touareg midsize posh SUV, and now it’s about to become even more accessible in the revised Skoda Superb.

In the build-up to the car’s official reveal slated for later this month, the Czech marque has dropped a teaser video showing the upgraded lights of its flagship model. At the front, the matrix full-LED headlights will be a first for the Skoda brand, while the redesigned fog lights are also going to be of the full-LED variety.

11 Photos

Moving at the back, we can catch a glimpse of the updated taillights with sequential turn signals, which Skoda fans know have been implemented already in the recently launched Kamiq subcompact crossover. This short teaser video also gives us the opportunity to see the “Skoda” lettering prominently featured on the tailgate where it replaces the corporate badge. This change was first seen last year in the China-only Kodiaq GT and has been adopted since then by the Scala and the aforementioned Kamiq.

Like in more expensive cars offered by VAG, there are several LEDs for the coming/leaving home function, so whenever the owner will lock or unlock the car, this feature will automatically turn on a section of the headlights and taillights in a pre-programmed sequence.

One another novelty we are able to spot in this shadowy teaser of the refreshed Superb is a chrome or metallic bar that runs across the tailgate to link the taillight clusters.

All will be revealed in a week from Thursday, on May 23, during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Source: Skoda