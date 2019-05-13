McLaren’s newest sports car formally debuts this Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the British brand from doing some last-minute testing on the model. Dubbed Grand Tourer, the latest addition to the McLaren lineup is a possible replacement for the current 570GT.

Whereas that model’s storage area is small and accessed awkwardly by way of a side-opening glass panel, the Grand Tourer promises reasonable cargo carrying capability. While this high-horsepower machine is sure to lack the versatility of a wagon or SUV, its storage space is likely to leap over the low bar set by the 570GT.

Although much remains under wraps, these images confirm that the Grand Tourer is sure to evolve and refine McLaren’s design language. Up front, the typical boomerang-style headlamps mesh with a myriad of grilles, while big side vents feed cool air to the powertrain. The rear features a ducktail-like spoiler, thin LED taillamps, and a formidable diffuser. In short, this McLaren looks both handsome and fast thanks to a profile that’s as racy as those of the 570GT or 720S coupes and body sides that are more elegant than both.

Power is likely to come from the brand’s ubiquitous twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine, which ought to make north of 600 horsepower. We also wouldn’t put it past McLaren to incorporate some sort of gasoline-electric hybridization for the new car.

Regardless of what motivates it, the Grand Tourer is poised to serve as McLaren’s most comfortable and versatile vehicle to date. We’ll know more about the model when the brand pulls the wraps off of it this Wednesday.

