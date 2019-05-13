Motorhomes are not subject to the same rigorous crash safety standards as passenger cars, and to find out how they perform in a collision, Sweden's Trafikverket transportation agency put them to the test. The results are shocking to watch.

2 Photos

According to the video, Trafikverket decided to perform this test after several fatal RV accidents in Sweden recently. In addition, the popularity of motorhomes there has been increasing, including a 50 percent growth in sales since 2014. Since the organization doesn't generally do safety evaluations on campers, these factors prompted the group to crash them.

Trafikverket picked two types of RVs. The semi-integrated design has a cab that comes from the vehicle manufacturer and a living area from the motorhome company. The fully integrated design comes entirely from the RV maker.

Neither design did very well in the crash test. Trafikverket predicted the driver of the semi-integrated RV wouldn't survive the collision. On the integrated layout, the body actually separated from the chassis, and there's no crash structure because the maker constructs the panels out of wood.

The test accelerated the vehicles against a barrier at 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour). Because of the RVs' weight, Trafikverket estimated the crash was akin to an average passenger car going 56 mph (90 kph).

Trafikverket now intends to push motorhome makers to create safer products, and the organization is discussing with Euro NCAP possibly making RV crash tests a more common evaluation. The group recommends that camper owners shouldn't leave loose items in the vehicle while driving so that there is less debris flying around if there's a crash.

Source: Trafikverket via YouTube